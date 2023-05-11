Health Global Fund pledges to help Vietnam fight AIDS, TB, malaria The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is committed to continuing support for Vietnam to put an end to these three diseases, the Fund’s Executive Director Peter Sands said on May 10.

Health Too soon to claim COVID-19 is like seasonal flu: WHO Representative Dr Angela Pratt, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam, on May 8 said it was too soon to claim that COVID-19 is just seasonal flu despite similarities between the two viruses.