Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on September 8 asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to push ahead with digital transformation, including online learning , and ensure equality in this regard.He made the request at a working session with representatives from the MoET, the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education, and radio and television channels.The ministry was also urged to coordinate with radio and television channels in setting the broadcasting timeline with the best coverage.The Ministry of Information and Communications and network operators need to ensure the transmission line, Dam said.The participants shared the view that learning online should be the main method, which would be supported by television lessons amid COVID-19.