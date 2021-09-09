Learning online should be the main method, which would be supported by television lessons amid COVID-19 . (Photo: VNA)

According to the ministry, the learning and teaching have met a raft of difficulties during the first days of the 2021-2022 school year due to the impact of the pandemic.In Ho Chi Minh City – the country’s current biggest pandemic hotspot, up to 77,000 students lack electric devices for online learning. In some other localities, 50-70 percent of students have no equipment, and students in many hamlets are unable to access the internet to study.MoET Minister Nguyen Kim Son affirmed that the ministry will adjust the academic calendar and exams this year./.