Deputy PM urges ensuring equality in online learning
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on September 8 asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to push ahead with digital transformation, including online learning, and ensure equality in this regard.
He made the request at a working session with representatives from the MoET, the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education, and radio and television channels.
The ministry was also urged to coordinate with radio and television channels in setting the broadcasting timeline with the best coverage.
The Ministry of Information and Communications and network operators need to ensure the transmission line, Dam said.
The participants shared the view that learning online should be the main method, which would be supported by television lessons amid COVID-19.
According to the ministry, the learning and teaching have met a raft of difficulties during the first days of the 2021-2022 school year due to the impact of the pandemic.
In Ho Chi Minh City – the country’s current biggest pandemic hotspot, up to 77,000 students lack electric devices for online learning. In some other localities, 50-70 percent of students have no equipment, and students in many hamlets are unable to access the internet to study.
MoET Minister Nguyen Kim Son affirmed that the ministry will adjust the academic calendar and exams this year./.