Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said Vietnam considers Mongolia an important partner in the region and wants the bilateral traditional friendship to keep growing in the near future.



During a reception in Hanoi on November 28 for Mongolian Defence Minister Nyamaa Enkhbold, Deputy PM Binh said the visit is vivid evidence of the development of the traditional friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries, especially on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.



He spoke highly of the outcomes of talks between the two defence ministers and growing cooperation between the two armies, especially in the fields of military medical training, defence industry, sharing of experience in participating in United Nations peacekeeping activities, culture and arts, and military sports.



The Vietnamese government always creates favourable conditions for the two defence ministries to work effectively together, thus contributing to deepening Vietnam – Mongolia traditional friendship, he said, adding that Vietnam also stays ready to serve as a bridge for ties between Mongolia and ASEAN.



Enkhbold, for his part, informed his host on the outcomes of talks between he and his Vietnamese counterpart, which focused on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation signed between the two defence ministries in 2013.



He believed that defence relationship will lay a trustworthy foundation for the two countries’ ties.



Mongolia wants to lift ties with Vietnam to a greater height, he said, adding that Vietnam is an important and trustworthy partner of Mongolia in the ASEAN.



He also affirmed Mongolia’s external policy of continuing to intensify ties with Vietnam./.

VNA