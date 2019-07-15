Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (R) and Chief Judge of the Lao Supreme People's Court Khampha Sengdara (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh hosted a reception for Chief Judge of the Lao Supreme People's Court Khampha Sengdara in Hanoi on July 15, during which he spoke highly of cooperation between the two countries’ supreme and provincial courts.Stressing the importance of the court system in building a law-ruled state, and protecting justice and human rights in each country, Binh suggested both sides maintain cooperation in training and increase the sharing of experience.Affirming that the Vietnamese Government always exerts efforts to preserve and deepen the Vietnam-Laos relations, he said both sides should step up dissemination to help their people, especially young generations, have better understanding about this special relationship.Khampha Sengdara informed the host of cooperation activities between the two supreme courts and his delegation’s activities during the working visit to Vietnam.He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for the two courts to organise more visits and sign more cooperation agreements.Developing the two courts’ cooperation will benefit both of them and contribute to each country’s development and the Laos-Vietnam traditional friendship, he stressed.-VNA