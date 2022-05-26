Politics Congratulations extended to new Prime Minister of Australia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 26 sent a letter of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia build common border of peace, friendship: Spokeswoman The completion of land border demarcation and marker planting between Vietnam and Cambodia to build a common borderline of peace, friendship and sustainable development has long been the legitimate aspirations of the two countries' people, Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on May 26.

Politics Lao leaders appreciate Ho Chi Minh City-Vientiane cooperation A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the city’s Party Committee, paid courtesy visits to top leaders of Laos on May 26 during their working visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics IPEF should be based on open, inclusive, transparent principles: spokesperson Vietnam believes that the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) should be based on open, inclusive and transparent principles in line with international law, while ensuring ASEAN's central role and supplementing existing economic links, stated Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.