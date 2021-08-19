An aircraft carrying over 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine at Noi Bai airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang talked about several issues of public concern during the ministry's regular press conference held virtually on August 19, one of which is the upcoming visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris to Vietnam this month.



Hang said the visit is being arranged by Vietnamese and US agencies concerned.



She stressed that all visits by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and the exchange of delegations at all levels aim to further deepen the Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership, for the benefits of the two peoples, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Regarding reports that the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has sent a letter to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to express their support of Vietnam's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hang said Vietnam welcomes and appreciates every support by countries and partners in pandemic prevention and control work.



"We hope that countries and international organisations would continue sharing information, technology, finance, health care and vaccines so as to soon control and wipe out the pandemic," the deputy spokeswoman said, adding that Vietnam, for its part, has been actively cooperating with and contributing to the international community’s common efforts in the regard.



Referring to immigration regulations for fully vaccinated passengers, Hang informed that on August 4, the Health Ministry issued guidelines on quarantine for people entering Vietnam who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, which requires them to undergo concentrated quarantine for seven days and health monitoring for the next seven days.



The Foreign Ministry is working with the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Communications to build criteria, a mechanism to recognise and allow the use of vaccination certificates and vaccine passports of other countries, thus creating favourable conditions for people entering the country that suit the domestic situation and comply with Vietnamese and international laws, Hang said.

To make it easier to follow the Health Ministry’s guidelines, the Foreign Ministry in collaboration with the Health Ministry has issued temporary guidelines on checking and recognising foreigners’ COVID-19 vaccination and recovery certificates which are officially introduced to Vietnam via diplomatic channels of 44 countries and territories.

The list of countries and territories with officially introduced certificates are regularly updated on the website lanhsuvietnam.gov.vn

The deputy spokeswoman added that those not coming from the above countries and territories could contact Vietnamese representative agencies in their countries to certify such papers./.