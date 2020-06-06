This photo shows one of three locations expected to place the Kilometre Zero landmark. (Photo: tienphong.vn)



Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — A contest seeking designs for the ‘Kilometre Zero’ landmark, a national cultural symbol and significant tourist site next to Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi, has recently been launched.

The contest is jointly organised by Kien Truc (Architecture) Magazine and Vietnam Association of Architects in cooperation with the municipal People’s Committee.

It aims to find the best design for the Kilometre Zero landmark, one of the most important parts in the project of the construction, renovation and embellishment of the area around the lake. The design is expected to improve the public space in the area, making it appropriate to the status and value of the historical relic and special national landscape.

The contest is open for designing organisations; schools and institutes of culture, fine arts or architecture; Vietnamese citizens including sculptors, artists, architects or students majoring in culture, fine arts or architecture.

The entries propose the designs of Kilometre Zero landmark at one of three locations provided by the organisation board. The winning work is expected to not only show geographical indication but also be highly symbolic, showcasing the cultural and historical identity of the capital.

It should be a public artwork in harmony with the landscape surrounding the lake, becoming a cultural symbol, a highlight and a unique tourist destination indispensable in the journey of exploring Hanoi of the tourists.

The organising board will accept the submission from now till the end of July 6. The authors must be responsible for copyright and related rights according to the law.

The jury consists of prestigious experts and managers of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, the Department of Cultural Heritage, the Cinema Department (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism), Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences and Vietnam Association of Architects.

The closing ceremony and exhibitions are scheduled to take place on July 15./.