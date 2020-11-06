Society 2020 action month for gender equality underway The 2020 national action month for gender equality and the prevention and control of violence against women and girls was launched in the northern city of Hai Phong on November 6.

Society USAID helps Vietnam improve its social health insurance implementation The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and on signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on supporting health insurance implementation on November 6.

Society Vietnam presents face masks to Laos Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung, on behalf of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, handed over 30,000 face masks to Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, on November 6.

Society “Young ambassador” project launched A project to train 50 students at higher education institutions nationwide to become environmental ambassadors was launched at a ceremony at the Hanoi National University (HNU) on November 6.