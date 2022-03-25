The People’s Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province has approved a project on eco-tourism, resorts, and entertainment in Con Dao National Park in the period to 2030.

The national park boasts rich and diverse flora, with more than 1,000 species of plants and many typical ecosystems such as coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests. Con Dao is also where a large number of sea turtles give birth every year.

The Provincial People’s Committee has issued investment policies for more than 60 ecotourism projects in Con Dao district.

After 6 years of research, the Saigon Pearl Investment Co., Ltd. has signed a contract to lease nearly 70 hectares of forest area in Con Dao for an eco-tourism project.

The model of forest tourism development in Con Dao National Park has initially proven effective in harmonising socio-economic and environmental benefits. The model needs to be further studied and evaluated in the time to come./.

VNA