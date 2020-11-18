Society Kien Giang steps up measures to protect, develop forests The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is taking measures to retain its forest coverage rate at 11 percent, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Vinh Phuc works to increase forest growing area The northern province of Vinh Phuc is exerting efforts in growing more forests while preserving protective ones.

Environment Disasters may cost Vietnam 1.5 pct of GDP annually Natural disasters could shave 1.5 percent off annual GDP or even more if no appropriate measures are taken in response to climate change, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Automatic rain gauging stations contribute to disaster prevention Automatic rain gauging stations have been effective in forecasting and responding to weather events in central provinces for the last five years, according to a project review.