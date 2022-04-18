Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Dien Bien lures tourists with stunning landscapes

The northern mountainous province of Dien Bien has charmed tourists with serene ethnic villages, terraced rice fields, and stunning landscapes.
VNA

  • Ethnic villages along National Highway 279 (Photo: VNA)

  • The serene ethnic villages (Photo:VNA)

  • Orchid decorates mountains and forests in Dien Bien province.(Photo: VNA)

  • A resettlement residential area of the Dao ethnics in Huoi So commune, Tua Chua district (Photo: VNA)

  • A breathtaking landscape of Dien Bien province (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)

Other albums