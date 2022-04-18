Dien Bien lures tourists with stunning landscapes
The northern mountainous province of Dien Bien has charmed tourists with serene ethnic villages, terraced rice fields, and stunning landscapes.
Ethnic villages along National Highway 279 (Photo: VNA)
The serene ethnic villages (Photo:VNA)
Orchid decorates mountains and forests in Dien Bien province.(Photo: VNA)
A resettlement residential area of the Dao ethnics in Huoi So commune, Tua Chua district (Photo: VNA)
A breathtaking landscape of Dien Bien province (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)