Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years on: Students celebrating through street dances
The Dien Bien Department of Education and Training has recently held folk and street dances for students as part of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.
Performing folk and street dances at May 7 Square. (Photo: VNA)
Students perform Thai dances. (Photo: VNA)
Students perform folk and street dances at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Monument. (Photo: VNA)
Dances are performed at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Monument. (Photo: VNA)