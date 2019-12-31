Dien Bien police arrest two drug smugglers
Police and border guards in the northern province of Dien Bien have caught two people illegally trading and transporting drugs in the border area.
Vang A Khua and Vang A Cua at Leng Su Sin border station in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)
The two suspects are Vang A Khua, 22, and Vang A Cua, 30, residing in Nam Vi village, Chung Chai commune.
They were apprehended in Muong Nhe district’s Chung Chai commune while transporting drugs on motorbikes from Laos to Vietnam for sale in Lai Chau province.
Searching their backpacks, police and border guards found five suspicious packages weighing 7kg, three other packages containing pink tablets and one box of 200 bullets.
Khua and Cua confessed that the packs contained opium and 600 pills which were bought from someone in Laos, worth 80 million VND (3,450 USD).
Investigation into the case is underway./.