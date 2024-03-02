Pounding Day cake is one of the New Year's rituals of ethnic minorities in the northwest region (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) - The Dien Bien provincial People's Committee on March 2 organised a meeting with representatives of production and service businesses in the locality to discuss preparations for major events in the Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 and the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024).



According to Vice Chairman of the committee Pham Duc Toan, there are over 130 restaurants capable of serving visitors with more than 6,700 tables; and 19 tourist attractions and entertainment spots capable of serving over 80,000 visitors simultaneously.



Dienn Bien is home to 205 tourism accommodation facilities offering nearly 2,800 rooms or about 5,100 beds.



Accommodation facilities have been required to cooperate and prioritise delegates attending the events.

The committee will coordinate with the Ministry of Defence and Military Region 2 to organise a survey of locations and accommodations for those participating in parades at fireworks display areas, and parade streets to promptly deploy related activities.



For transportation services, approximately 100 fixed-route inter-provincial bus trips operate daily, transporting around 3,000 passengers departing from and arriving in the locality. The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines operates one flight daily, while VietJet Air runs three flights a week to serve the travel demand between Dien Bien and Hanoi. Additionally, VietJet Air also operates three flights per week on the Dien Bien - HCM City route.



Delegates focused their discussion on solutions to improve the local tourism environment, primarily addressing issues related to tour design, passenger transportation, food safety and hygiene, and transparent pricing.



Chairman of the committee Le Thanh Do said Dien Bien province will exploit and maximise its potentials, vigorously promoting the goal of developing tourism into a key economic sector of the locality, contributing to socio-economic development and improving the livelihoods of local residents.



It is working hard to build distinctive and impressive tourism products, thus creating momentum for breakthroughs in tourism development, he stressed.



In association with the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory, Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 is expected to bring endless experiences to tourists.



There will be 169 programmes and events throughout the year, comprising 13 national ones to be held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other agencies, 28 by host Dien Bien province, and 128 by 33 other provinces and centrally-run cities.



The event is hoped to promote tourism values and potential of Dien Bien province, the northwestern region and Vietnam at large./.