Destinations Ninh Binh - A popular springtime rendezvous point Ninh Binh unveils its unique beauty and ambiance during every season of the year, charming each and every visitor. Spring, though, remains the most popular season due to traditional festivals and poetic natural scenery. Amid the vibrant colours of the season, the ancient land becomes all the more enchanting and making it a favourite rendezvous point for travellers.

Travel Mu Cang Chai adorned with a blanket of pear blossoms Pear blossoms are among the typical flowers found in Pung Luong commune in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province. The flowers are often in full bloom around March, when Na Hang Tua Chu village in the northern mountainous province is covered with white petals, creating an idyllic haven for nature lovers.

Travel UK journalist dazzled by beauty of Ba Na Hills in Da Nang The sensational beauty of Sun World Ba Na Hills resort in the central beach city of Da Nang, one of Vietnam’s most famous tourism destinations, has wowed many visitors both home and abroad, including Jack Mortimer, a journalist of the UK’s Express newspaper.