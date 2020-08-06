Business PM: EVFTA like an expressway bringing EU, Vietnam closer Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a video conference on August 6 regarding the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), during which he described the deal as a broad and modern expressway bringing the EU and Vietnam closer together.

Business Vinatex’s revenue nosedives 36 percent in Q2 The COVID-19 pandemic dragged down the revenue of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) by 36 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, to just over 3.08 trillion VND (133 million USD).

Business Seaport fees should be increased: say insiders Container loading and unloading service charges should be increased to approach the regional level so investors would not feel hesitant when pouring money into developing seaports.