Digital banking platform Timo gets new partner
After five years of development, Timo, the first digital banking platform in Vietnam, has decided to join forces with a new banking partner - VietCapitalBank - to deliver more rapid innovation and a better experience for customers.
The new app is called Timo Plus, an improved version of Timo that will continue to be the leading digital banking platform in the country when it launches in September, Timo said in its press release.
With an intuitive and user-friendly interface of Timo Plus, users can conveniently send and receive payments, manage savings and investments, borrow money, and create financial plans.
The transition is expected to be completed on September 8, 2020. After this date, Timo customers will no longer have use of the current app./.