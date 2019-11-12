Health Blindness rate drops strongly in Vietnam The rate of blindness among people 50 years old and older has dropped strongly in the past decade, standing at 1.3 percent in 2015 from 3.1 percent in 2008, according to the latest survey conducted in 14 cities and provinces in 2015.

Society US doctor provides free surgery for Vietnamese children Doctor McKay McKinnon, a US expert in reconstructive, orthopaedic and maxilla-facial surgery, has returned to Vietnam to offer free surgery for Vietnamese children suffering from serious diseases such as neuroblastoma, brain hemangioma, vascular and eye malformations.

Health National U=U campaign launched to control HIV/AIDS A national communication campaign named “undetectable equals untransmittable” (U=U, or Khong phat hien=Khong lay truyen K=K in Vietnamese) was launched in Hanoi on October 22 with the support of the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).