Business New decree expected to promote industrial cluster development The Government has issued new regulations regarding industrial clusters, to eliminate overlaps and foster transparency in management and development.

Business National brand to helps local businesses extend international reach Building national brands is important to help local businesses engage deeply in the global value chains and establish reputation in the world’s market, experts have said.

Business Can Tho lures Japanese investment with skilled workforce, infrastructure advantages Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Tran Viet Truong highlighted the potential benefits awaiting Japanese enterprises investing in the city during a working session on March 18 with a delegation of executives of Japanese banks led by Managing Executive Officer of Gunma Bank Uchibori Takeo.

Business Vietnam, US strengthen trade relations Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang had a meeting with Deputy Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Sarah Elleman, within the framework of Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s recent working visit to the US.