Business Measures sought to revive tourism sector amid COVID-19 The National Conference on Tourism 2020 themed "Linking, Action and Development" took place in the central province of Quang Nam on November 28, focusing on solutions to recover the tourism industry amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Japanese retailer MUJI to open flagship store in Vietnam MUJI, the renowned Japanese home-and lifestyle-goods company, opened its first store in Vietnam at the Parkson Saigontourist Plaza Shopping Centre in HCM City's District 1, on November 27.

Business HCM City looks to beef up cooperation with Germany Ho Chi Minh City attaches importance to and pledges to further foster cooperation with Germany in the time to come, said a local official.

Business Companies, individuals receives HR honours Twelve Vietnamese and multinational companies and 10 HR leaders were honoured for their human capital initiatives at the Vietnam HR Awards in HCM City on November 25.