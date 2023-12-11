Business Thanh Hoa boosts trade, investment connectivity with Italy The central province of Thanh Hoa will accompany and create the most favourable conditions for Italian investors and businesses to seek cooperation activities and experience services in the locality, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Thi has said.

Business Vietnam, China boast great potential for border economic cooperation: Minister Sharing nearly 400km land border crossing seven northern localities of Vietnam, Vietnam and China has great advantages to promote partnership in economy, especially border economy, according to Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Farm exports to China expected to continue uptrend After a period of stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many farm produce of Vietnam have recorded speedy growth in export to China so far this year and the shipments are predicted to keep increasing in the time ahead.

Business Ca Mau province opens first shrimp festival The southernmost province of Ca Mau on December 10 kicked off its first-ever shrimp festival, which is hoped to help affirm Ca Mau shrimp brand and promote the local shrimp in particular and Vietnamese shrimp in general.