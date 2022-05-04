Sci-Tech PM calls for more efforts to accelerate digital transformation Digital transformation is a driving force for innovation and a foundation for a modern economy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed as he chaired the National Committee on Digital Transformation’s second meeting on April 27.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists successfully restore expired satellite Scientists of the Space Technology Institute under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and other Vietnamese experts have successfully restored the system control servers and enabled VNREDSat-1, Vietnam’s first remote sensing satellite, to take pictures again from April 4, according to the academy.

Sci-Tech World Intellectual Property Day 2022 offers youth learning opportunity: Official This year’s World Intellectual Property Day (April 26) is an opportunity for young people to learn how patents can support their goals and turn their ideas into reality, Director General Dinh Huu Phi of the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam (IP Vietnam) has said.

Sci-Tech Ha Long applies mobile app to boost smart city building To boost digital transformation and smart city building, Ha Long city in northern Quang Ninh province has put into use the Ha Long Smart app to serve people and businesses.