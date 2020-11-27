By using only a smartphone, Mr. Tuan in Hanoi can find out everything he needs to know about tours and holidays. Advanced digital technologies, he said, can provide a range of benefits to tourists.

Travel agents, including those at the travel fair, have begun to make full use of advanced digital technologies to meet customers’ needs in the context of the pandemic.

3D heritage discoveries are among the many leaps forward the tourism sector has taken. The change in the travel fair’s theme from “Heritage - the Power of Vietnam Tourism” to “Digital Transformation Boosts Vietnamese Tourism Development” confirms the significance of digital transformation in maintaining growth momentum in the sector into the future.

Tourism is one of the first economic sectors to have the opportunity to transform by using digital technology. Digital transformation will be vital for the tourism sector to grow sustainably in the new era./.

VNA