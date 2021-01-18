Politics NA’s Committee for Social Affairs convenes 19th plenary session A report collecting feedback on the draft Law on Drug Prevention and Control (amended) was mulled over at the 19th plenary session of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs, which opened in central Da Nang city on January 18.

Politics Public security force enters “new ready” status to ensure safety for 13th National Party Congress The Ministry of Public Security has made thorough preparations with hundreds of plans to ensure security and safety for the 13th National Party Congress starting on January 25, its spokesman Maj. Gen. To An Xo told the Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview.

Politics HCM City event marks 71st anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on January 18 to celebrate the 71st founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2021).