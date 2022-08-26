Disadvantaged communities in Quang Tri, Hoa Binh get support
Plan International Vietnam, in collaboration with Care International Vietnam and the Research Centre for Initiatives in Community Development, held a workshop on August 26 to launch the “Reaching the Furthest Behind in Quang Tri and Hoa Binh Provinces” programme.
Funded by the Irish Embassy in Vietnam with a total capital of over 11 billion VND (470,000 USD), it is being implemented from June 2022 to August 2023, aiming to improve the quality of the life of ethnic minority people living in extremely difficult circumstances in Ta Long and Ta Rut communes of Dakrong district, and Huong Loc, Lia and Ba Tang communes of Huong Hoa district of the central province of Quang Tri, and Yen Hoa, Trung Thanh and Cao Don communes in Da Bac district of the northern province of Hoa Binh.
Nearly 30,000 local residents in these communes, mainly belonging to Pa Co, Van Kieu, Mong, Tay, Muong and Dao ethnic groups, are expected to be the beneficiaries of the programme which looks to increase the capacity of responding to natural disasters of children, enhance community-based disaster risk management, and improve women’s economic capacity.
Seán Farrell, Ireland’s Deputy Ambassador, said this is one of the most important programmes in Vietnam and the region.
Pham Thu Ba, Acting Country Director of Plan International Vietnam, emphasised that through the programme, ethnic minority communities, especially girls, people with disabilities and women in extremely difficult communes in Hoa Binh and Quang Tri will have their capacity improved to be able to cope with and adapt to climate change; and have the opportunity to access basic services and participate in economic development models to improve their life./.