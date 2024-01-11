Disadvantaged students, disaster-affected people in Quang Binh receive support
The Vietnam Red Cross Society’s chapter in the central province of Quang Binh and the "Save the Children" in Vietnam have provided assistance to disadvantaged families and students affected by natural disasters in Quang Ninh district and Ba Don township.
Disadvantaged students in Quang Binh receive school supplies. (Photo: VNA)Quang Binh (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society’s chapter in the central province of Quang Binh and the "Save the Children" in Vietnam have provided assistance to disadvantaged families and students affected by natural disasters in Quang Ninh district and Ba Don township.
The aid package worth nearly 830 million VND (nearly 34,000 USD) funded by the "Save the Children" in Vietnam included relief kits, water purifiers, and school supplies.
At an event held on January 8-10 in the locality, 655 relief kits and 259 water purifiers were presented to households with difficult circumstances and those affected by natural calamities, while 340 sets of school supplies were provided to disadvantaged students in Truong Xuan and Truong Son communes of Quang Ninh district, and Quang Van and Quang Minh communes in Ba Don township.
At the event, beneficiaries were provided with instructions on how to install water purifiers, and information on environmental pollution, especially water pollution and how to treat water at households in urgent situations.
Dao Huu Tuan, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Red Cross Society’s chapter in Quang Binh, highlighted the significance of the event, saying that programme has contributed to supporting households and students in disaster-prone areas, improving their knowledge and awareness of health and environmental protection, and helping them stablise their lives./.