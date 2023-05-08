Society Vietnam ranks second in number of students in the RoK The number of Vietnamese students in the Republic of Korea (RoK) ranks second, behind China, with 37,490 students as of April 1, according to statistics released by the Korea Educational Development Institute (KEDI).

Society Chip-based passports can be provided online, sent via post The Government’s National Public Service Portal has by now integrated services to facilitate people in issuing new and exchanging chip-based passports, and receiving them via post.