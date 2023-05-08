Disciplinary measures imposed on former officials of Lao Cai, Lam Dong
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat in Hanoi on May 8 to consider imposing disciplinary measures on several former officials of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
They include Nguyen Van Vinh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Lao Cai province, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Doan Van Huong, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Nguyen Thanh Duong, former member of the standing board of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party delegation to and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.
Also in the list were Le Ngoc Hung, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party delegation to and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Lao Cai provincial Department of Industry and Trade; Mai Dinh Dinh, former member of the standing board of the provincial Party Committee, former head of its Commission of Information and Education, former Secretary of the Lao Cai city Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
After considering the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and the Secretariat found that Vinh, Huong, Duong, Hung and Dinh have shown degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle; violated the Party rules and State laws in performing their assigned tasks and duties; breached the regulations on what Party members are not allowed to do and the responsibility to set an example; showed a lack of responsibility, and lax leadership and direction, inspection and supervision, resulting in many Party organisations and members committing violations and getting criminal punishment. Their violations have caused extremely serious and irreparable consequences, causing significant losses of State property and assets, causing public concern and hurting the prestige of the Party organisations and local authorities.
Based on the content, nature, severity, consequences and causes of the violations, the Politburo proposed the Party Central Committee consider and impose disciplinary measures on Vinh.
The Secretariat decided to expel Huong, Duong, Hung and Dinh from the Party as a disciplinary measure.
At the meeting, the Secretariat also expelled Nguyen Ngoc Anh, member of the provincial Party Committee and Chief Inspector of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from the Party, explaining that Anh showed degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle; received bribes; violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, as well as the rules for Party members, causing serious consequences and public concern, and adversely affecting the reputation of the Party organisation and the inspection sector.
Competent agencies were asked to deliver administrative punishments on the above individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures./.
