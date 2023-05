At the meeting, the Secretariat also expelled Nguyen Ngoc Anh, member of the provincial Party Committee and Chief Inspector of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from the Party, explaining that Anh showed degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle; received bribes; violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, as well as the rules for Party members, causing serious consequences and public concern, and adversely affecting the reputation of the Party organisation and the inspection sector.Competent agencies were asked to deliver administrative punishments on the above individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures ./.