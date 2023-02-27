The award is the noblest in the field of ophthalmology in the region. (Photo: VNA)

Thanks to his efforts, the rate of blindness among the residents over 50 years old in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau dropped from 3.31% in 2007 to 1.69% in 2020.More than 200,000 local students were also provided with free checkups and treatment, and some 15,000 poor students were presented with glasses.In the nomination letter to the APAO Award Committee, VOS President Professor Ton Thi Kim Thanh described Giap as a dedicated, highly skilled doctor with many creative ideas and great contributions to ophthalmological examination and treatment activities and blindness prevention in the community.Along with directly giving checkups and treatment to tens of thousands of patients, Giap has actively engaged in training activities. He has organised more than 200 training courses to over 2,500 medical staff in localities and schools, along with more than 10,000 consultations events on eye protection in the community./.