Doctors bringing hope to HIV patients
Despite facing risks from being exposed to the dangerous disease, doctors in medical wards specialising in treating those with HIV tackle whatever difficulties come their way in taking care of patients and give them hope that being infected is not the death sentence it once was.
The working environment for doctors specialising in HIV treatment is extremely dangerous, because a moment of carelessness can see them exposed to HIV or other diseases like tuberculosis.
Doctors here do their best to take care of HIV patients around the clock. With the motto “Willing to embrace HIV and empathise with patients”, they exhibit spirit and courage as they go about taking care of people’s health, especially those with HIV./.