Politics Effective consultations needed to deal with corruption cases of public concern: Party official The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Internal Affairs, the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Party Civil Affairs Committees of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy should continue to work closely to speed up the settlement of major corruption cases that draw social attention, said Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 31.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam wants to deepen comprehensive partnership with US: PM Vietnam wishes to work together with the US – one of its leading important partners – to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political institutions and differences, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on March 30.