Health Infographic Vietnam records 62 days without community transmission of COVID-19 As of 6am on June 17, Vietnam marked 62 consecutive days without community transmission. Of the 335 cases recorded in the country so far, 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Health More than 20 localities have low birth rate: MoH Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the lowest fertility rate in the country of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June.

Health No new community COVID-19 infections reported for 61 days Vietnam went through 61 consecutive days without COVID-19 transmissions in the community as of 6pm on June 16, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health British pilot able to stand, undergoing physical therapy The British pilot, known as Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, is able to stand and is undergoing physical therapy with the support of medical workers, according to Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital.