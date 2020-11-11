Documents of 37th ASEAN Summit to facilitate cooperation, economic recovery
Vietnam’s permanent mission to ASEAN and the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) are working hard to complete documents to submit to the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, scheduled for November 12-15.
Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission, said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s reporters in Jakarta that more than 10 documents need to be completed, including five prioritised ones - the declaration marking the 15th anniversary of the East Asia Summit (EAS), the statement on sustainable maritime cooperation, and the joint statement of the ASEAN 3 Summit on enhancing financial and economic capacity in response to the existing challenges.
“We are confident that there will be quality and useful documents to be submitted to leaders for approval, in order to affirm that ASEAN is a cohesive and responsive community in the present context, and ASEAN continues to expand its cooperation with all partners in coping with COVID-19 while making efforts in restoring the economy and social activities,” he stressed.
According to the ambassador, the mission has also partnered with the CPR to complete the declaration on building an ASEAN travel corridor to facilitate the travelling of ASEAN citizens and businesses in line with medical regulations and soon resume economic and trade activities, thus creating an important foundation for regional economic recovery in the years to come.
The highlight of the 37th ASEAN Summit would be the ratification of many documents prepared by ASEAN member countries and partners over the past year in the face of the pandemic, he said.
These documents are expected to create a foundation for cooperation between the bloc and its partners so as to deal with COVID-19 consequences and improve the capacity to cope with pandemics in the future, along with boosting collaboration to step up economic recovery and connectivity in trade, investment and travelling of regional citizens and partner countries.
Joint efforts have been made to accomplish action plans between the bloc and its partners - China, the US, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, India and the United Nations - for the 2021-2025 period, Binh said.
Under the leadership of Vietnam in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, ASEAN member countries reviewed the ASEAN Community Blueprint with three pillars, he said.
The Vietnamese mission and the CPR have also worked on a report assessing the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC), contributing to promoting regional connectivity in trade, supply and regional economic recovery.
Another report will be submitted to senior leaders for approval is the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) for 2021-2025, which is aimed at narrowing the gap and enhancing competitiveness of the entire region.
Over the past time, the mission has put forth scenarios, plans and programmes of cooperation with all partners to overcome the pandemic and maintain regional economic connectivity within the region and with ASEAN partners.
Regarding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) agreement, Binh said the signing of the deal is the biggest expectation in the year.
Through the agreement, ASEAN member countries and participating partners want to affirm the importance of regional cooperation and connectivity, particularly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Binh added./.