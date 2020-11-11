ASEAN Vietnam performs well as ASEAN Chair 2020: Singaporean expert Vietnam has performed remarkably well as Chair of ASEAN in the face of all the obstacles and hurdles, said Choi Shing Kwok, Director of Singapore’s ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute and head of the ASEAN Studies Centre under ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.​

World RCEP may result in change in regional trade and investment flows: Cambodian expert Although the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the global supply chain and hurt regional economies, it may become a driving force for the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), said Chheang Vannarith, President of the Cambodian-based Asian Vision Institute (AVI).

World Indonesian expert has high expectation for 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings Indonesian senior journalist Veeramalla Anjaiah voiced his hope that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will bring about positive results during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Jakarta.

World RoK President to attend ASEAN Summit and related meetings President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in is scheduled to attend a series of online high-level meetings within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings this week, with a focus on cooperation between the RoK and Southeast Asian nations as well as several Asia-Pacific countries.