– The People’s Committee of Ha Nam province hosted a ceremony on May 3 to receive a certificate recognizing Doi Son (or Long Doi Son) pagoda as a special national relic site and to kick off Doi Son pagoda festival 2018.The Doi Son pagoda is located in Doi Son commune, Duy Tien district, the Red River Delta province of Ha Nam.The pagoda was built in 1054 under the reign of King Ly Thanh Tong. It was expanded from 1118-1121 under the reign of King Ly Nhan Tong along with the construction of Sung Thien Dien Linh tower.In the early 15th century, both Doi Son pagoda and Sung Thien Dien Linh tower were completely destroyed when the Ming aggressors invaded the country. Under the Later Le, Mac and Nguyen dynasties, the pagoda was rebuilt and its architecture was gradually restored.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Dang Thi Bich Lien asked Ha Nam province to work out an overall planning scheme for the long-term preservation of the relic site.The relic site management board should plant landmarks surrounding the pagoda, promote the dissemination of information about its historical, cultural, scientific and artistic values, build plans for restoration and upgrading and maintain traditional festive rituals, she said.The official also suggested the provincial authorities to uphold the values of local typical festivals in a bid to further foster its tourism development.-VNA