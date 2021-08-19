Domestic Advisory Group set up under EVFTA
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has signed a decision on the establishment of a Domestic Advisory Group (DAG) under Article 13.15 of Chapter 13 on Trade and Sustainable Development, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has signed a decision on the establishment of a Domestic Advisory Group (DAG) under Article 13.15 of Chapter 13 on Trade and Sustainable Development, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.
The DAG operates as a forum and has neither legal status nor its own stamp and bank account. It will operate in a self financing mechanism.
The DAG has the function and task of collecting and presenting viewpoints, making recommendations, advice and feedback relating to the implementation of the chapter on trade and sustainable development in the EVFTA.
Those viewpoints and recommendations will be submitted to the EVFTA’s Committee on Trade and Sustainable Development.
Members of the DAG Vietnam are associations, non-governmental organisations and non-profit organisations of Vietnam, which operate legally in Vietnam and represent legitimate interests related to trade and sustainable development in Vietnam.
The list of members of DAG Vietnam issued in the decision’s appendix comprises the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Institute for Workers and Trade Unions under the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the Centre for Sustainable Rural Development. /.