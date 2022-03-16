Business Prospects for economic recovery this year look bright The rebound in consumption, strong export growth and public spending would be key factors in Vietnam’s economic recovery this year, analysts said.

Business Project aims for sustainable growth of macadamia industry Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving a project to sustainably develop macadamia cultivation and processing in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, which aims to turn macadamia into a strong export product.

Business Measures proposed for stabilising fuel market In the face of soaring fuel prices, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien proposed several measures for stabilising the market in the long run while fielding queries from full-time legislators on March 16.

Sci-Tech FPT, Sierra Leona sign deal to promote digital transformation FPT Technology Corporation of Vietnam and the Republic of Sierra Leone on March 16 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation to promote digital transformation and human resources training for the African country.