Domestic investors outperformed their foreign counterparts in the southeastern region, as many localities have paid heed to luring capital flows at home to ensure sustainable growth.

Investors have seen great opportunities in the region whose infrastructure is expected to be completed by 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Therefore, those from the US and Japan, and domestic firms have continuously proposed urban area, industrial park and high-tech agriculture projects in Dong Nai and Binh Duong.Many have suggested the localities further improve their investment environment, upgrade infrastructure, and pay more attention to personnel training.In response, leaders from such provinces as Binh Duong and Dong Nai have regularly met domestic associations and businesses to seek ways to remove their obstacles given declining orders, and support small- and medium-sized enterprises in digital transformation./.