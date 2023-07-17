Business Vietnam Airlines reschedules international flights due to storm Talim National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has rescheduled international flights on July 17 due to storm Talim, the first of its kind forecast to hit Vietnam this year.

Business Binh Duong transports 400 tonnes of farm produce to China by railway daily The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC on July 16 announced that it is transporting the first containers of farm produce from Song Than station in the southern province of Binh Duong to Dong Dang station in the northern border province of Lang Son for transshipment to China.

Business Ministry of Transport proposes lifting ceiling airfares The Ministry of Transport has proposed increase ceiling airfares for domestic flight routes of over 500km by 50,000 – 250,000 VND after eight years of being unchanged.

Business More investment needed in agriculture logistics services Logistics services are driving up added values of the domestic agriculture sector which has been developing quickly over the past years with an annual growth rate of 14-16%.