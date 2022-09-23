Don Nhat - Hai Van Gate victory: Imprint of people-based defence
Don Nhat - Hai Van Gate victory 70 years ago serves as an important landmark of the people-based defence in Vietnam, heard a scientific conference held in the central city of Da Nang on September 23 with the participation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang noted that within only two hours on the night of September 24 and early morning of September 25, 1952, Battalion 59 under Regiment 803 of the High Command of Inter-Zone 5 completely wiped out the Don Nhat military base, one of the extremely important bases of the French colonialists on the top of Hai Van Pass.
This was an important victory in the Quang Nam-Da Nang battlefield, showing the proper leadership of the Party led by President Ho Chi Minh, he stated.
Quang underlined that the conference is an opportunity to review the heroic fighting tradition of the Inter-zone 5 armed forces, as well as to commemorate soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Summer-Autumn Campaign 1952. It is also a chance for the participants to review valuable lessons in the country’s two long-term resistance wars, and clarify the country’s art of the people-based defence, he said.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Le Huy Vinh emphasised that opinions at the event will contribute to supplementing information and documents to affirm the value of the victory, honouring those who made the victory, and helping strengthen the people's confidence in the national renewal process initiated and led by the Party.
He stressed the need for stronger education of revolutionary ideology, patriotism and national pride among younger generations, while encouraging people from all walks of life to follow good examples of their forefathers to join hands in building a prosperous nation./.