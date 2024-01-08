Business Vietnam to log 230,500 more businesses this year The Vietnamese market is expected to welcome 230,500 more enterprises, both newly established and those resuming operations, in 2024, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Measures sought to remove difficulties for enterprises in Vinh Long A variety of solutions were proposed to remove difficulties facing businesses operating in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long at a dialogue held by the provincial People’s Committee on January 8.

Business PM sets path for Petrovietnam’s continued success in 2024 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has assigned relevant ministries and agencies to remove any existing obstacles as soon as possible, thus providing unwavering support for the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) to further develop and ensure national energy security.

Business European investors upbeat about Vietnam’s business landscape Confidence among the European businesses operating in Vietnam is showing signs of resilience as the latest Business Confidence (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), conducted by Decision Lab, reached 46.3 points in the fourth quarter of 2023.