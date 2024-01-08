Dong Nai lures nearly 500 million USD in FDI in first days of 2024
The Dong Nai authorities present investment certificates to representatives of foreign-invested projects at a ceremony on January 8. (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai presented investment certificates to eight foreign-invested projects worth nearly 500 million USD on January 8.
Of these projects, four were newly-registered projects valued at over 155 million USD, and the rest had their capital added.
SLP Park Loc An Binh Son in the Loc An-Binh Son Industrial Park with a total registered capital of more than 120 million USD is the biggest among the new projects.
The four FDI projects that have their capital adjusted are a coffee production project of Nestlé Vietnam Ltd. Co - Tri An Factory, a production project of Kenda Rubber Company in the Giang Dien Industrial Park, Hyosung Dong Nai Ltd. Co project in the Nhon Trach V Industrial Park and Advanced Multitech Vietnam Ltd. Co project in the Nhon Trach III Industrial Park, with total added amount of 217 million USD.
Speaking at the certificate handover event, Nguyen Thi Hoang, vice-chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that the issuance of investment certificates to investors in the first days of the year is a positive signal, bringing a good start to the local economy in 2024.
The province pledged to create favourable conditions for investments and stand ready to support them as well as remove difficulties in the implementation of projects.
Hoang also told the investors to heed environmental protection during their business operations and complete the projects as scheduled.
Dong Nai has so far attracted nearly 1,600 FDI projects worth more than 34 billion USD from 44 countries and territories around the world./.