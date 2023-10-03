At a foreign-invested factory in Giang Dien IZ in Dong Nai (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The southern province of Dong Nai drew over 120 foreign-invested projects worth nearly 940 million USD in the first nine months of this year, surpassing the yearly plan by around 34%, said the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA) on October 3.



DIZA head Nguyen Tri Phuong noted that many Chinese firms have partially relocated their investments to Vietnam.



During the period, Dong Nai licensed roughly 50 new FDI projects, including 17 from China with a total investment of approximately 150 million USD. Most of them rent spaces for operations in apparel, electronic spare parts and household appliances.



Thanks to its favourable geographical location, continuous administrative reform and infrastructure upgrade, Dong Nai has been drawing more and more interest from foreign enterprises, Phuong affirmed.



As its available land for industrial purpose is becoming limited, he said Dong Nai hopes that the State agencies will soon approve the development of five new industrial zones to make it easier for the province to attract large-scale, high-tech projects.



Dong Nai is now home to 33 IZs attracting over 1,430 FDI projects from 43 countries and territories, with a total investment capital of over 29 billion USD./.