Phan Thi My Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Dong Nai Party Committee, was dismissed from all of her Party positions (Photo: VNA)

– The Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee has decided to dismiss Phan Thi My Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Dong Nai Party Committee, from all of her Party positions as a disciplinary measure for her wrongdoings while serving in different posts in this southern province.The Secretariat also proposed the Party civil affairs delegation of the National Assembly consider removing Thanh, who is also head of the National Assembly deputy delegation of Dong Nai, from her position of National Assembly deputy.It made the decision after mulling over proposals of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission at a meeting in Hanoi on May 4, which was chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.The Secretariat concluded that while serving as Director of the Department of Industry of Dong Nai province from 2003 to January 2009, Thanh lacked responsibility while performing her duties. She did not direct the construction of infrastructure of the Thong Nhat textile factory’s condominium although money had been collected from households. She also agreed to let the Department of Industry send the remaining money of the project to the Tan Mai Wood Company.After assuming another post, Thanh was said to have not handed over the project to her successor, leading to prolonged mass complaints, affecting the local security and order situation, causing serious consequences, and undermining State management agencies’ prestige.Meanwhile, while working as Vice Chairwoman of the provincial Dong Nai People’s Committee from June 2011 to September 2014, Thanh signed many documents of the provincial People’s Committee but did not refer to advices of specialised departments and sectors, which violated laws and the work regulations of the provincial People’s Committee.According to the Secretariat, Thanh broke the democratic centralism principle when she signed Decision 2230/QD-UBND, dated July 21, 2014, of the provincial People’s Committee to approve investment in the Dong Nai River encroachment project without reporting to and collecting opinions from ministries and centrally-run sectors.She also signed some decisions of the provincial People’s Committee that gave favourable conditions to her family’s business to carry out some projects in the fields that she was in charge of. Thanh was also found to have given wrong reports on the projects’ workload and progress with a view to seeking profit for her family’s business.Thanh also seriously infringed regulations on external affairs and used her diplomatic passport to go abroad with personal purposes for many times. She also used to go abroad without reporting to her agency as regulated.The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat said Thanh’s violations and shortcomings were very serious, caused discontent among officials, Party members and local people, and negatively affected the prestige of the local Party organisation and herself.-VNA