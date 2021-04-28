Society Information ministry calls for use of COVID-19 tracing tools The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued a document guiding the use of tools to prevent, control, and trace COVID-19 cases in the community, as travel demand is forecast to soar during the April 30 - May 1 holiday.

Society Vietnamese nationals must not return home illegally: Vietnamese embassy The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand has called on Vietnamese nationals to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention measures in the host country in the face of increasing infections recorded in the country over recent days.

Society VBS requires strict following of COVID-19 prevention measures at places of worship The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has called for the mandatory wearing of face masks and strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention regulations at pagodas and monasteries nationwide amid the ongoing complex developments of the pandemic.

Society Government committee meets foreign religious practitioners in Vietnam The Government Committee for Religious Affairs held a meeting with foreign religious practitioners on April 27 to inform about legal regulations on beliefs and religions, and the realisation of the right to freedom of belief or religion of foreigners legally residing in Vietnam.