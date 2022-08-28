Dong Thap boosts multifaceted cooperation with Champasak province of Laos
Secretary of the Party Committee of Mekong Delta Dong Thap province Le Quoc Phong on August 27 had a working session with Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of the southwestern Lao province of Champasak Vilayvong Bouddakham.
During the meeting, Phong highlighted friendship between the two localities over the past five years since the two established the relationship in 2017.
He said Dong Thap wishes to further cooperate with Champasak as well as other Lao localities, affirming that with available resources, Dong Thap will continue to prioritize and create the most favorable conditions for businesses of the two localities to connect and invest, thus expanding extensive cooperation programmes in many fields in the coming time.
According to Phong, Dong Thap has organised 11 delegations to visit Champasak, connected local businesses with Laos partners, helping them invest in the Laos. The province also provided scholarships for 81 students from the Lao provinces of Champasak, Salavan and Houaphanh to study at Dong Thap Medical College and Dong Thap Community College.
For his part, Vilayvong Bouddakham thanked the Party Committee, authorities and people of Dong Thap for their help to Champasak in the past time, especially in its fight against the COVID-19, and in training of medical human resources.
He expressed his hope that the two sides will well implement the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation they signed, contributing to tightening the relationship of cooperation, solidarity and friendship between the two localities.
At the meeting, representatives of the two sides signed a MoU on cooperation for the 2022 - 2025 period. Accordingly, Dong Thap and Champasak will expand cooperation in politics, economics, human resources, people-to-people diplomacy, and social security.
The signing of the MoU is expected to contribute to consolidating and further strengthening the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general, and between Dong Thap and Champasak in particular./.