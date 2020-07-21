Dong Thap province to focus on boosting tourism
Dong Thap province will take a number of measures to attract tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic is fully controlled, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
The first green shoots of recovery were visible when the number of visitors to the province increased by 21 percent from May to 153,899.
It had plummeted by 39 percent year-on-year in May to 126,895.
The People's Committee said during the rest of this year, the province would focus on developing roads, transportation and accommodation, especially around popular tourist attractions, and facilitate packaged tours.
It would evaluate each tourist area to focus on their specialities but also diversify their products and services, and develop their brands, it said.
It is set to roll out a year-long programme called ‘Stimulating tourism in 2020’ to promote tourism during national and other holidays and festivals such as those to mark 60 years of Vietnam's tourism industry, National Day on September 2, the death anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's father Nguyen Sinh Sac, Culture and Tourism Week, and the Sa Dec Flower Festival.
Ngo Quang Tuyen, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the quality of services would be improved to meet the needs of visitors and discounts and promotions would be offered to boost domestic tourism.
The province would also encourage tourism businesses, hotels and tourist destinations to offer various promotions, he said.
Dong Thap is considered to have great tourism potential due to its abundance of historical sites, cultural values and rich eco-systems.
It boasts popular tourist attractions like the Tram Chim tourism area, Xeo Quyt relic site, Thap Muoi lotus field, Sa Dec flower village, and homestays.
Many of them allow tourists to experience the life of locals through activities such as harvesting rice, fishing with nets, tending vegetables, and catching ducks.
They can also enjoy camping, boating and rural foods, and visit handicrafts villages.
The Thap Muoi lotus field offers many foods made from lotuses, and has become one of the most popular weekend attractions for people in the delta and HCM City.
Community-based tourism is also seeing rapid development with households and villages investing billions of đồng in newer tourism activities such as homestay services and fruit harvesting.
Last year, Dong Thap attracted around 3.9 million visitors who spent more than 1.05 trillion VND (45 million USD), according to its Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism./.