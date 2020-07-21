Travel HCM City launches medical tourism website The HCM City Department of Tourism in coordination with the Department of Health has launched a new website on medical tourism, the first of its kind in the country.

Travel Annual HCM City Travel Fair boosts tourism One hundred and twenty six travel agents, hotels, airlines, and other tourism and travel-related services from 50 cities and provinces have showcased domestic tour packages, travel products and services at 30-70 percent discounts at the 16th HCM City Travel Fair over the weekend.

Travel Sa Vi border information centre receives ASEAN tourism product award The Sa Vi Border Information Centre in Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, received the ASEAN Best Sustainable Urban Tourism Product Award at a ceremony on July 18.

Travel Associations shake hands to promote local tourism Tourism associations in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang city and the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ha Giang and Phu Yen gathered at a cooperation programme held in HCM City on July 18 to promote local tourism.