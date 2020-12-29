Dong Thap takes urgent anti-pandemic measures as new case found
Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on December 29 had an urgent online meeting with the People’s Committee of Lai Vung district, where one COVID-19 case has been found, to seek measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the locality.
Doan Tuan Buu, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and deputy head of the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Dong Thap province, at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
A woman resident of the district’s Vinh Thoi commune tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 after sharing the same car with Patient 1,440 on December 24. She is being quarantined at Sa Dec General Hospital and her health conditions are good.
On December 29, a provincial medical team was sent to Lai Vung to take measures to prevent the spread of the virus, taking samples of six people having close contact with the case and send them to quarantine. Another 118 people have also been asked to take self-quarantine.
At the meeting, Doan Tuan Buu, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and deputy head of the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, urged local authorities to promptly trace the movements of the woman and those who had close contact with her, while advising the public to stay calm and not to gather in large crowds.
Places where the woman visited was also sprayed with chemicals. No lockdown orders have been given so far.
Patient 1,440, a 32-year-old man, illegally entered Ho Chi Minh City from Cambodia, then travelled to Vinh Long. On the way to Vinh Long, he visited an eatery in southern Tien Giang province on December 24 morning.
He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on December 25 night and is now being treated at a hospital in Vinh Long.
Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has also worked hard to trace people who had close contact with the driver who drove the car carrying Patient 1,440.
According to the Medical Centre of Thoi Lai district, people having close contact with the driver have been defined./.
