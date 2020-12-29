Health Hanoi tightens preventive measures against COVID-19 Leaders of the capital city of Hanoi have asked localities to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the year-end occasions.

Health Vietnam records 10 new COVID-19 cases on December 28 Vietnam reported 10 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours to 6pm on December 28, including one who illegal entered the country via small trails, according to the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health PM orders swiftly contact tracing in 1440th COVID-19 case Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 27 night issued a dispatch requiring urgent tracing of those who had contact with COVID-19 patient No. 1440, thus preventing the spread of the coronavirus in community.