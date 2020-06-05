Dong Thap to resume labour exports to Japan
Vietnamese labourers learn Japanese language (Photo: VNA)
Dong Thap (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap wants to resume its labour export programme with Japan as the country is expected to welcome overseas workers from early July, including those from Vietnam, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been largely curbed.
This will be a good opportunity for the province to re-start the programme after a long break due to COVID-19, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Minh Tuyet.
Nearly 7,000 local people worked overseas in the 2016-2020 period under limited employment contracts, primarily in Japan, which accounted for 80.6 percent, she said.
In the first five months of this year, only 724 workers were sent to Japan due to COVID-19, she added.
Some 140 local workers are now awaiting entry into Japan./.