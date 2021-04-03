Dong Thap’s border guards get COVID-19 vaccine injections
The Border Guard Command of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, in collaboration with the Military Hospital 120, on April 3 began COVID-19 vaccinations for its officers and soldiers.
Accordingly, from now until April 6, 351 border guard officers and soldiers will be injected. Their health will be monitored via e-records as the Health Ministry’s regulations.
They are the first border guards to be injected with COVID-19 vaccine in Dong Thap province.
The priority has been given to those on duty along the border and at border gates and pandemic prevention and control stations.
Dong Thap province shares a border line of over 50km with Cambodia./.