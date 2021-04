Dong Thap’s border guard gets COVID-19 vaccine shot (Photo: VNA)

– The Border Guard Command of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap , in collaboration with the Military Hospital 120, on April 3 began COVID-19 vaccinations for its officers and soldiers.Accordingly, from now until April 6, 351 border guard officers and soldiers will be injected. Their health will be monitored via e-records as the Health Ministry’s regulations.They are the first border guards to be injected with COVID-19 vaccine in Dong Thap province.The priority has been given to those on duty along the border and at border gates and pandemic prevention and control stations.Dong Thap province shares a border line of over 50km with Cambodia./.