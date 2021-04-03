Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on April 3 morning Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 3, keeping the tally at 2,620, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Vietnam reports three imported COVID-19 cases on April 2 evening Vietnam saw three new imported COVID-cases in the evening of April 2, according to the Ministry of Health, which added that all the patients were sent to quarantine immediately upon arrival in Quang Ninh, Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh.

Health UNFPA provides more equipment to better reproductive health in central Vietnam The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam held a ceremony on April 2 to hand over additional medical equipment to Vietnam to ensure the continuous delivery of quality sexual and reproductive health services in provinces affected by floods and landslides.