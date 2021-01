The 13th National Congress marks an important milestone in the drive to strengthen the Communist Party of Vietnam and develop a prosperous socialist Vietnam, the KWP Central Committee writes in its congratulatory message (Photo: VNA)

- The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ( DPRK ) (KWP) on January 26 warmly congratulated the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and, through the congress, extended its greetings to all CPV members.In a congratulatory message, the KWP Central Committee said it believes the 13th National Congress marks an important milestone in the drive to strengthen the CPV and develop a prosperous socialist Vietnam.It also wished the congress great success with remarkable outcomes./.