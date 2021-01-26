DPRK extends greetings to Vietnam’s 13th National Party Congress
The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) (KWP) on January 26 warmly congratulated the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and, through the congress, extended its greetings to all CPV members.
The 13th National Congress marks an important milestone in the drive to strengthen the Communist Party of Vietnam and develop a prosperous socialist Vietnam, the KWP Central Committee writes in its congratulatory message (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) (KWP) on January 26 warmly congratulated the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and, through the congress, extended its greetings to all CPV members.
In a congratulatory message, the KWP Central Committee said it believes the 13th National Congress marks an important milestone in the drive to strengthen the CPV and develop a prosperous socialist Vietnam.
It also wished the congress great success with remarkable outcomes./.