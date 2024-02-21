Draft Law on Defence, Security Industries and Industry Mobilisation discussed
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a meeting to discuss the draft Law on Defence, Security Industries and Industrial Mobilisation in Hanoi on February 21.
Addressing the meeting, NA Chairman Hue noted that the bill was tabled for examination at the sixth session of the 15th NA, and after the session, the NA Standing Committee assigned the Standing Board of the NA Committee for Defence and Security to gather ideas and make adjustments to the draft.
As scheduled, the bill will be discussed at the next meeting of the NA Standing Committee before being submitted to the NA for approval at the seventh NA session in May, he said.
Hue highlighted the significance of the significance of the bill, which comprises many special policies for the development of defence and security industries and the institutionalisation of the Party’s orientations on the building and boosting of defence and security industries and industrial mobilisation, hence the need to make best preparations before sending it to the NA Standing Committee and the NA.
At the meeting, Chairman of the NA Committee for Defence and Security Le Tan Toi delivered a report on the idea gathering and adjustments of the bill. After the revision, the bill has seven chapters and 86 articles./.