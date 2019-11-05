Draft law on libraries under discussion on November 5
Legislators will have a further look into reports on the judicial work and crime fight, and discuss the draft law on libraries on November 5 as part of the activities of the ongoing 8th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA).
The 8th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly is underway in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
In the morning, lawmakers will continue to scrutinise the reports on performance by Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri. They will also give more opinions on the reports on crime fight and law violations, the enforcement of judgments, and corruption combat in 2019.
These reports were tabled on November 4.
In the afternoon, NA deputies will listen to a report on amendments to the draft law on libraries and mull over some debatable issues of this bill.
The draft law on libraries had been discussed at the parliament’s 7th session and the 36th session of the NA Standing Committee earlier this year. The draft version under consideration at this sitting consists of six chapters with 49 articles./.