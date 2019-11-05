Politics Chairmanship to help Vietnam affirm stature in ASEAN The chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2020 that Vietnam officially assumed on November 4 will be a chance for the country to affirm its role and stature while further showing itself as an active member of the ASEAN Community.

Politics PM concludes activities at 35th ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and met with Japanese PM Abe Shinzo on November 4, wrapping up his activities at the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Politics Vietnamese PM addresses 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at growing ties between ASEAN and Japan while addressing the 22nd ASEAN – Japan Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 4.

Politics PM attends Mekong-Japan Summit in Thailand Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, leaders of other Mekong countries and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the 11th Mekong-Japan Summit in Bangkok on November 4 evening.