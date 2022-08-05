Draft resolution aims to ensure drugs, medical equipment supplies
The Government Office on August 5 released a notice highlighting conclusions made by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting on building a Government draft resolution on ensuring medicine, medical equipment and payment of medical examination and treatment expenses covered by health insurance.
According to the notice, the Deputy PMs asked the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Planning and Investment, and Ministry of Finance to promptly review and settle issues within their remits.
For issues beyond its authority, the Ministry of Health was requested to actively cooperate with relevant ministries and agencies to seek a plan and report to the Government for consideration, ensuring rapid removal of obstacles, focusing on urgent and pressing issues, with an aim to ensuring drugs, medical equipment and the timely payment for medical examination and treatment expenses covered by health insurance in line with regulations.
The ministry was urged to complete the draft resolution and submit it to the Government before August 15.
The ministries of Planning and Investment, Finance, and Justice and Vietnam Social Security were directed to work with the Ministry of Health to complete the draft resolution./.